

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were seeing marginal gains on Tuesday ahead of eurozone manufacturing and German inflation data, due out later in the day.



Investors shrugged off separate data showing that German manufacturing activity contracted at a more marked pace in March.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 18,503, giving up some early gains.



In corporate news, CTS Eventim AG, a provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, added 1.5 percent after it signed a put option deal with French media and entertainment firm Vivendi SA on the sale of Vivendi's festival and See Tickets' international ticketing activities.



The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be completed in the coming months, are not known.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken