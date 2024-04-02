New leadership and structure to underpin next stage of ambitious group-wide growth strategy

Marking the start of an exciting new chapter for Duncan Toplis, Damon Brain has stepped into the inaugural position of Chief Executive Officer of the group, which includes one of the largest accountancy and business advisers in the East Midlands. Damon has succeeded Adrian Reynolds, who has stepped down after serving as Managing Director for the past 12 years.

As CEO, Damon a 27-year veteran of the company will oversee a highly ambitious strategy for organisational growth, with a focus on expanding the company's capabilities and market presence across the wider Midlands region. He will also work to instill the company's purpose, vision and values across the organisation, underpinning long-held principles of doing right by its people, its clients, and its communities.

Damon started at Duncan Toplis as a trainee, becoming a partner in 2004. Over the course of his career, he has advised thousands of businesses across the Midlands and beyond on a range of critical business issues, including expansion, financing and strategic transactions. He has also played an active role on the company's management and operations boards.

Late last year, Duncan Toplis announced that it had secured investment to support the group's ambitious growth strategy, which aims to expand across the Midlands through new offices, offering a wider range of services and doubling the size of its 500-strong team, alongside key strategic acquisitions.

In addition to Damon's new role as CEO, a number of other existing senior leaders have been elevated to a newly created C-level Executive Leadership Team, each of whom will lead key business functions going forward. These include Heidi Thompson as Chief People Officer, Caroline Cleary as Chief Marketing Officer, Nicholas Smith as Chief Operating Officer, and Kayleigh Williams as Chief Finance and Technology Officer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402667287/en/

Contacts:

Media

Katherine Mills or Milo Osborne-Young, Infinite Global (for Duncan Toplis)

E: duncantoplis@infiniteglobal.com

T: +44 20 7269 1430