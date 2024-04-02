Global Brands Magazine: ADGM Wins 'Most Trusted Financial Centre Brand, Middle East' at Global Brand Awards 2024

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) clinches top spot as 'Most Trusted Financial Centre Brand, Middle East' award for 2024 at the distinguished Global Brand Awards.

LONDON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The esteemed Global Brand Awards, an annual ceremony organized by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) headquartered in England, celebrates international brands that excel across various industries annually. GBM conducted a thorough evaluation, assessing numerous criteria such as Customer Trust and Satisfaction, Innovation and Technology, Regulatory Compliance, and Brand Value, among others. ADGM showcased outstanding performance in this assessment, underscoring its excellence and meriting commendation from Global Brands Magazine.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director, Global Brands Magazine said, "We are delighted to recognize ADGM as the winner of the 'Most Trusted Financial Centre Brand' in the Middle East. ADGM's commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity has positioned it as a beacon of trust and reliability in the region's financial landscape, setting a benchmark for others to follow."

Commenting on winning the award, Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority said, "Trust is not just a value but the cornerstone of ADGM's identity. Being recognized by the reputed Global Brands Magazine as the 'Most Trusted Financial Centre Brand, Middle East' underscores the remarkable growth of ADGM and Abu Dhabi as a financial powerhouse, extending our influence beyond regional boundaries. We are on a path to keep soaring high as we set new ambitious goals and elevate Abu Dhabi as the 'Capital of Capital,' solidifying its position among the world's premier international financial centres."

ABOUT ABU BHABI GLOBAL MARKET (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA's largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions whilst leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world's most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops awards for companies that stand out, have a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders. The Magazine has over 10 million visitors and 14 million page views per month, making it one of the best online magazines. The Magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, with over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition. We are excited to announce the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which will take place at The Athenee Hotel in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

