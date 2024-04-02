Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
1.
Name of the issuer
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC
2.
State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.
(I) AND (III)
3.
Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director
SEIICHI FUKAYAMA
4.
State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person
N.A
5.
Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1
PERSON NAMED IN 3. ABOVE
6.
Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares
ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH
7.
Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them
NOMINEE SHAREHOLDER
8.
State the nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
9.
Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired
11,000 SHARES
10.
Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
LESS THAN 0.01%
11.
Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed
N/A
12.
Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
N/A
13.
Price per share or value of transaction
183.78 PENCE PER SHARE
14.
Date and place of transaction
2 APRIL 2024, MALAYSIA
15.
Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)
11,000
16.
Date issuer informed of transaction
2 APRIL 2024
24.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries
GEORGE BAYER
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF
FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL
COMPANY SECRETARY
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
GEORGE BAYER, FOR FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL, COMPANY SECRETARY
Date of notification: 2 APRIL 2024