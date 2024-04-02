Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1. Name of the issuer FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC 2. State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006. (I) AND (III)

3. Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director SEIICHI FUKAYAMA 4. State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person N.A

5. Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1 PERSON NAMED IN 3. ABOVE 6. Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH

7. Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them NOMINEE SHAREHOLDER 8. State the nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES

9. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired 11,000 SHARES 10. Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage) LESS THAN 0.01%

11. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed N/A 12. Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage) N/A

13. Price per share or value of transaction 183.78 PENCE PER SHARE 14. Date and place of transaction 2 APRIL 2024, MALAYSIA