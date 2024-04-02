Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
02.04.2024 | 11:12
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1.

Name of the issuer

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

2.

State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.

(I) AND (III)

3.

Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

SEIICHI FUKAYAMA

4.

State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

N.A

5.

Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1

PERSON NAMED IN 3. ABOVE

6.

Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH

7.

Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

NOMINEE SHAREHOLDER

8.

State the nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

9.

Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired

11,000 SHARES

10.

Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

LESS THAN 0.01%

11.

Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

N/A

12.

Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

N/A

13.

Price per share or value of transaction

183.78 PENCE PER SHARE

14.

Date and place of transaction

2 APRIL 2024, MALAYSIA

15.

Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

11,000

16.

Date issuer informed of transaction

2 APRIL 2024

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17.

Date of grant

18.

Period during which or date on which exercisable

19.

Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option

20.

Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)

21.

Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise

22.

Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification

23.

Any additional information

24.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries

GEORGE BAYER

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL

COMPANY SECRETARY

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

GEORGE BAYER, FOR FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL, COMPANY SECRETARY

Date of notification: 2 APRIL 2024


