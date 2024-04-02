RealVNC, a pioneer in remote access solutions, is thrilled to announce Henry Seddon's appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer. With over 25 years of distinguished leadership experience across global technology sectors, Henry brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to RealVNC.

Henry previously held key leadership positions at some of the world's most innovative growth technology companies in industries ranging from Financial Services to Security. Notably, he orchestrated the significant expansion of the Hospitality division within the Access Group, driving its annual recurring revenue from £8m to £125m through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This remarkable achievement positioned Access Group as the UK's largest hospitality tech provider.

"I am delighted to be joining RealVNC at such an exciting time for the business," Henry remarked. "With the strong support provided by Livingbridge, I believe we can build on the award-winning technologies that thousands of our customers rely on daily. I look forward to growing the business organically and through acquisition to become the go-to for all our customers' remote access and security needs."

Henry's appointment is pivotal for RealVNC as the company seeks to expand its international presence and enhance its portfolio of remote access solutions. His expertise in driving growth through technical innovation, acquisition, and market expansion makes him the ideal leader to guide RealVNC through its next growth phase.

Gavin Lyons, Chairman of the Board at RealVNC, shared his excitement about Henry's leadership, stating, "Henry's appointment as CEO marks a defining moment in RealVNC's growth journey. His renowned expertise in technology and proven track record in leading companies through periods of substantial growth is essential as we solidify our position as a remote access solutions market leader. I am confident that we will achieve new heights of success under Henry's leadership, benefiting our customers, employees, and investors."

RealVNC is confident that Henry's leadership, passion for developing high-performing cultures, and focus on customer support will lead to exceptional outcomes for customers, employees, and investors.

About RealVNC

RealVNC is a leading provider of remote access and management technology. Founded in 2002 by the original creators of VNC technology, its products RealVNC Connect and RPort are trusted by millions of users worldwide and are considered "no regrets" platforms by engineers looking for the most reliable, most secure solutions.

