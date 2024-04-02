

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 5-month low of 0.9090 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day low of 166.81 against the yen, from early highs of 0.9050 and 167.62, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc slipped to 5-day lows of 0.9757 and 1.1418 from early highs of 0.9716 and 1.1355, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.92 against the greenback, 165.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the euro and 1.15 against the pound.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken