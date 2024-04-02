ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal launches 'The Steel Works'

New content series features insights from ArcelorMittal's global leadership team through 'Steel Thoughts' opinion column and 'Steel Talks' podcast



2 April 2024

ArcelorMittal (the 'Company') today announces the launch of a new content series, The Steel Works, that will explore the latest steel industry trends and the challenges and opportunities that will shape ArcelorMittal's future.

The series will feature analysis and insight on topics including:

What the world will look like in 2050 and the role steel will play in it - exploring long-term steel demand projections and drivers, trends and patterns - globally and regionally - the opportunities they present and how we are positioning our business to benefit. Steel's role in the climate transition - the scale of the opportunities for steel in supporting the renewable energy revolution, low-emissions mobility solutions and the construction sector's efforts to move to lower-emissions business models. The challenges and opportunities associated with decarbonising a hard-to-abate sector like steel - exploring the technologies, market conditions and public policies that are needed to make net zero steelmaking possible. Innovation and cutting-edge research and development - how the steel industry can leverage the latest technology trends such as artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing, and how we put innovation at the heart of everything we do. Attracting, retaining and developing the diverse and inclusive workforce we need to ensure we become the steel company of the future and thrive in tomorrow's world.





The Steel Works opens today, with a three-part mini-series that explores steel's role in the transition to net zero. First in the Steel Thoughts series we speak to Oliver Vassart, Chief Executive of Steligence, our intelligent construction solutions business, about how steel can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of buildings; followed by Laurent Plasman, Chief Marketing Officer for our European flat products business about the steel intensive nature of the renewable energy revolution; and Brad Davey, our Executive Vice-President responsible for our global automotive franchise, about the solutions we are providing automotive manufacturers as they electrify their vehicles fleets.

As a preview, Steel Thoughts, soft launched last month with this article, Piecing Together steel's decarbonization puzzle, penned by our Chief Technology Officer, Pinakin Chaubal.

Steel Talks, our new podcast that launches on Thursday. Steel Talks will be available on Spotifyand YouTube.

