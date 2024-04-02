

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday while the dollar held steady as geopolitical tensions escalated in the Middle East.



Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $2,260.69 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 1.1 percent at $2,281.15.



The tension in the Middle East escalated following an incident in which a top Iranian military commander and several diplomats were killed in a reported Israeli airstrike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus.



Iran has vowed to retaliate, raising the risk of a wider Middle Eastern conflict. Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to U.S. reports on factory orders and job openings as well as remarks by several Fed officials.



The highly anticipated U.S. jobs report due on Friday could influence the Fed's decision on when to cut interest rates.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak Wednesday after solid U.S. factory activity data along with signs of rising component prices in the ISM report raised concerns about stubborn inflation and poured cold water on hopes for interest rate cuts in June.



