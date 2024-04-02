Logicalis elevates global security portfolio with Microsoft verified Managed XDR Partner Status

Logicalis joins an elite group of managed service providers certified to deliver Microsoft's most advanced managed detection and response services worldwide

The global accolade reflects Logicalis' advanced capabilities in cyber defence, powered by its intelligent security portfolio and security operations centres across the globe

LONDON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a leading global digital managed services provider, has today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Partner Status. By achieving this status, Logicalis has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

Toby Alcock, Global CTO at Logicalis said: "As cyber threats continue to grow in scale and sophistication, this certification demonstrates our deepening expertise in managed security and commitment to staying on the cutting edge. Our global reach, extensive Microsoft partnership and advanced MXDR capabilities equip us to vigilantly safeguard organisations worldwide."

As one of only a few Microsoft partners to achieve Global MXDR status, Logicalis joins an elite group of service providers qualified to deliver Microsoft's most sophisticated managed detection and response services.

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate Logicalis on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio." - Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

Logicalis is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). "The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some of the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe", said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome Logicalis' MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio.

About Logicalis:

We are Architects of Change. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimise operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; reliability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $5.1 billion.

