02.04.2024 | 13:02
XiltriX North America Elevates Its Commitment to Security With SOC 2 Type 2 for Its Monitoring-as-a-Service Offering

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / XiltriX North America, LLC, a leading provider of real-time environmental monitoring systems for the life science industry, is proud to announce it has received a clean Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 attestation report. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA), SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers.



This rigorous, independent assessment of our internal security controls serves as validation of our dedication and adherence to the highest standards for security and compliance.

"As we continue to prioritize the security and integrity of our services, achieving the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation marks a significant milestone for us at XiltriX North America," stated Trevor Orr, Chief Technology Officer. "This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security for our customers. Our team is committed to upholding these standards and ensuring that our Monitoring-as-a-Service solution remains at the forefront of enterprise-grade security and reliability."

The SOC 2 Type 2 was conducted by MJD Advisors, a nationally recognized CPA firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. This attestation report affirms that XiltriX North America's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria for security and availability.

About XiltriX North America:

XiltriX North America is a leading provider of real-time remote monitoring systems for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science industries. Their cloud-based platform delivers real-time data and analytics to ensure the safety and security of critical assets.

The company's comprehensive Monitoring-as-a-Service solution includes professional installation, 24/7 live support, and 30+ years of expertise. For more information about XiltriX North America and its service offering, please visit https://xiltrixusa.com/ or call (858) 208-0368.

Contact Information

Moises Eilemberg
CEO
info@xiltrixusa.com

SOURCE: XiltriX North America

