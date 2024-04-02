BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2024 were:

650.37p Capital only

653.68p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 69,840 Ordinary shares on 28th March 2024, the Company has 93,278,514 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 9,931,350 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.