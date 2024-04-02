BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

April 02

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 28 March 2024 were:

223.33p Capital only

223.40p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 13,000 ordinary shares on 28th March 2024, the Company has 78,011,399 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 22,349,906 shares which are held in Treasury.