Artrepreneur Announces Bold New Collection of Ready-to-Hang Art

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / ATP.art, a division of Artrepreneur, is thrilled to announce the launch of Readymade, an eclectic collection of on-demand, ready-to-hang artworks expertly curated for businesses, corporate branding, and public spaces.

Thoughtfully hand-picked by a skilled team of professional curators, Readymade offers a stylish array of corporate art appropriate for any setting. From the boardroom to the breakroom, companies can select high-quality artworks with a variety of sizing and framing options, making it easier than ever to customize and find the perfect fit - for spaces and budgets alike.

With a focus on quality materials, attractiveness, and speed, Readymade guarantees the finest print quality, ensuring clarity even for large-scale displays. Businesses can also save time and resources by searching for framed artworks available for immediate installation, allowing them to invest in their environment without breaking the bank or wasting precious time.

CEO Grace Cho explains, "Readymade includes the most popular works bought by our clients, and we carefully curated the collection to fit a variety of environments. If a business is looking for the convenience and speed of an online store, but the quality of art to suit public and commercial spaces, they can simply click on the works they like, choose a frame, and the finished artwork will be delivered in 2 weeks, ready-to-hang."

With its unique ability to help businesses make a bold visual impact more easily, Readymade is poised to become the top destination for businesses that prioritize great art and value.

About Artrepreneur and ATP.art

Artrepreneur is a marketplace and platform that empowers a global collective of 130,000 artists and connects architects, interior designers, and commercial art buyers with high-quality and thoughtfully curated artworks. ATP.art is a full-service art consultancy and the first platform for the arts to earn Certified B Corporation status.

