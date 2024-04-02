Acquisition strengthens SLB as a leader in production space, with world-class production chemicals and artificial lift technologies

Combined portfolios will drive customer value through deep industry expertise and digital integration, as well as enhanced equipment life and production optimization

ChampionX shareholders to receive 0.735 SLB shares for each share of ChampionX

Annual pre-tax synergies to reach approximately $400 million within three years

SLB will increase its total returns to shareholders to a target of $3 billion in 2024; sets target for returns to shareholders of $4 billion in 2025

SLB (NYSE: SLB) and ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) today announced a definitive agreement for SLB to purchase ChampionX in an all-stock transaction. The agreement was unanimously approved by the ChampionX board of directors.

An SLB employee at work in one of the global technology company's production chemistry labs (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the agreement, ChampionX shareholders will receive 0.735 shares of SLB common stock in exchange for each ChampionX share. At the closing of the transaction ChampionX shareholders will own approximately 9% of SLB's outstanding shares of common stock.

SLB's acquisition of ChampionX comes at an important time in the industry. The production phase of oil and gas operations typically comprises the majority of an asset's life cycle from completion through decommissioning. This places a premium on service providers' ability to help customers address challenges across the entirety of their production system. At the same time, there is growing demand to scale emerging technologies such as AI and autonomous operations across global operations.

"Our customers are seeking to maximize their assets while improving efficiency in the production and reservoir recovery phase of their operations," Olivier Le Peuch, SLB's chief executive officer, said. "This presents a significant opportunity for service providers who can partner with customers throughout the entire production lifecycle, offering integrated solutions and delivering differentiated value. The combination of ChampionX's strong production-focused leadership throughout North America and beyond with our own international presence, unmatched technology portfolio, and history of innovation will drive tremendous value for our customers and stakeholders.

"Our core strategy remains centered on meeting growing energy demand while accelerating decarbonization and emissions reduction through innovation, scale and digitalization in our core oil and gas business. This acquisition will expand SLB's presence in the less cyclical and growing production and recovery space that is closely aligned with our returns-focused, capital-light strategy," Le Peuch said.

"Today's announcement marks the start of an exciting next chapter for ChampionX," Soma Somasundaram, president and CEO of ChampionX, said. "We have been on a journey to build the best production-focused company in our sector, with a goal of unlocking energy through our differentiated products and technology as well as our strong financial engine. Becoming part of SLB will give us a much broader portfolio and the resources and reach to continue to lead the industry in providing energy to the world in an economically and environmentally sustainable way. Our companies share a vision for the future of energy that leverages technology and innovation to solve our customers' most complex problems and better serve the communities in which we operate.

"As I look ahead, I am confident that our talented employees will benefit from greater opportunities as part of a larger organization. For our shareholders, the combination provides compelling value creation and the opportunity to share in significant upside from the realization of synergies, including accelerated growth opportunities given the complementary nature of the respective portfolios. I have long admired SLB's focus on technology and innovation, as well as its global reach, and throughout our engagement with them, I have also been impressed with their commitment to preserving and capitalizing on all that has made ChampionX successful. Finally, I want to thank our employees for their continued commitment to our purpose of improving lives," Somasundaram said.

SLB expects to realize annual pretax synergies of approximately $400 million within the first three years post-closing through revenue growth and cost savings. The transaction is subject to ChampionX shareholders' approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. It is anticipated that the closing of the transaction will occur before the end of 2024.

SLB also announced today that it will return $7 billion to shareholders over the next two years. SLB will increase its 2024 shareholder returns to a target of $3 billion as well as set a target for 2025 shareholder returns of $4 billion. "This commitment to our shareholders for 2024 and 2025 highlights our confidence in the value this transaction will create and in our ability to continue generating strong cash flow from our broader portfolio this year and next," Le Peuch said.

Conference Call Information

SLB will hold a conference call at 8:00AM CDT/9:00AM EDT today, April 2, 2024. To access the call, which is open to the public, please contact the conference call operator at +1 (844) 721-7241 within North America, or +1 (409) 207-6955 outside North America, approximately 10 minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time, and provide the access code 8858313. At the conclusion of the conference call, an audio replay will be available by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 within North America, or +1 (402) 970-0847 outside North America, and providing the access code 2487174. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/newscast on a listen-only basis. A replay of the webcast also will be available at the same website.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX's expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the proposed transaction between SLB and ChampionX, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction and the anticipated timing of the transaction, and information regarding the businesses of SLB and ChampionX, including expectations regarding outlook and all underlying assumptions, SLB's and ChampionX's objectives, plans and strategies, information relating to operating trends in markets where SLB and ChampionX operate, statements that contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that SLB or ChampionX intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. All statements in this communication, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of the words "outlook," "guidance," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "should," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "targets," "may," "can," "believe," "predict," "potential," "projected," "projections," "precursor," "forecast," "ambition," "goal," "scheduled," "think," "could," "would," "will," "see," "likely," and other similar expressions or variations, but not all forward-looking statements include such words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and which may cause SLB's or ChampionX's actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors and risks that may impact future results and performance include, but are not limited to, those factors and risks described in Part I, "Item 1. Business", "Item 1A. Risk Factors", and "Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in SLB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on January 24, 2024, and Part 1, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in ChampionX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 6, 2024, and each of their respective, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

These include, but are not limited to, and in each case as a possible result of the proposed transaction on each of SLB and ChampionX: the ultimate outcome of the proposed transaction between SLB and ChampionX, including the possibility that ChampionX stockholders will not adopt the merger agreement in respect of the proposed transaction; the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction; the ability to operate the SLB and ChampionX respective businesses, including business disruptions; difficulties in retaining and hiring key personnel and employees; the ability to maintain favorable business relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners; the terms and timing of the proposed transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transaction; the anticipated or actual tax treatment of the proposed transaction; the ability to satisfy closing conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction (including the adoption of the merger agreement in respect of the proposed transaction by ChampionX stockholders); other risks related to the completion of the proposed transaction and actions related thereto; the ability of SLB and ChampionX to integrate the business successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies and value creation from the proposed transaction; changes in demand for SLB's or ChampionX's products and services; global market, political, and economic conditions, including in the countries in which SLB and ChampionX operate; the ability to secure government regulatory approvals on the terms expected, at all or in a timely manner; the extent of growth of the oilfield services market generally, including for chemical solutions in production and midstream operations; the global macro-economic environment, including headwinds caused by inflation, rising interest rates, unfavorable currency exchange rates, and potential recessionary or depressionary conditions; the impact of shifts in prices or margins of the products that SLB or ChampionX sells or services that SLB or ChampionX provides, including due to a shift towards lower margin products or services; cyber-attacks, information security and data privacy; the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics (including COVID-19) and epidemics and any related company or government policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or government policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; trends in crude oil and natural gas prices, including trends in chemical solutions across the oil and natural gas industries, that may affect the drilling and production activity, profitability and financial stability of SLB's and ChampionX's customers and therefore the demand for, and profitability of, their products and services; litigation and regulatory proceedings, including any proceedings that may be instituted against SLB or ChampionX related to the proposed transaction; failure to effectively and timely address energy transitions that could adversely affect the businesses of SLB or ChampionX, results of operations, and cash flows of SLB or ChampionX; and disruptions of SLB's or ChampionX's information technology systems.

These risks, as well as other risks related to the proposed transaction, will be included in the Form S-4 and proxy statement/prospectus that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors to be presented in the registration statement on Form S-4 are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to SLB's and ChampionX's respective periodic reports and other filings with the SEC, including the risk factors identified in SLB's and ChampionX's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, respectively, and SLB's and ChampionX's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. Neither SLB nor ChampionX undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, SLB intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Form S-4") that will include a proxy statement of ChampionX and that also constitutes a prospectus of SLB with respect to the shares of SLB to be issued in the proposed transaction (the "proxy statement/prospectus"). Each of SLB and ChampionX may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the Form S-4 or proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that SLB or ChampionX may file with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) will be mailed to stockholders of ChampionX. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Form S-4 and the proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) and other documents containing important information about SLB, ChampionX and the proposed transaction, once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with, or furnished to, the SEC by SLB will be available free of charge on SLB's website at https://investorcenter.slb.com. Copies of the documents filed with, or furnished to, the SEC by ChampionX will be available free of charge on ChampionX's website at https://investors.championx.com. The information included on, or accessible through, SLB's or ChampionX's website is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

Participants in the Solicitation

SLB, ChampionX and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of SLB, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in SLB's proxy statement for its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders (https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000087347/000130817924000033/lslb2024_def14a.htm), which was filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024, including under the sections entitled "Director Compensation", "Security Ownership by Management and Our Board", "Compensation Discussion and Analysis", "2023 Compensation Decisions and Results", "Elements of 2023 Total Compensation", "Long-Term Equity Incentive Awards", "Executive Compensation Tables", "Grants of Plan-Based Awards in 2023", "Outstanding Equity Awards at Year-End 2023", "Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control" and "Pay vs. Performance Comparison", and SLB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000087347/000095017024006884/slb-20231231.htm), which was filed with the SEC on January 24, 2024, including under the sections entitled "Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance", "Item 11. Executive Compensation", "Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters", and "Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence". Information about the directors and executive officers of ChampionX, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in ChampionX's proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1723089/000172308923000073/championx-20230327.htm), which was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, including under the sections entitled "Executive Compensation Highlights", "Director Compensation", "2022 Director Compensation Table", "Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management", "Compensation Discussion and Analysis", "Key Compensation Overview for 2022", "Summary of 2022 Compensation for Named Executive Officers", "Elements of Our Executive Compensation Program", "Long-Term Equity Incentive Compensation", "Additional Executive Compensation Governance Considerations", "Executive Compensation Tables", "Potential Payments upon Termination or Change-in-Control", "Pay-versus-Performance" and ChampionX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1723089/000172308924000011/championx-20231231.htm), which was filed with the SEC on February 6, 2024, including under the sections entitled "Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance", "Item 11. Executive Compensation", "Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters" and "Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence". Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the Form S-4 and the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when such materials become available. Investors should read the Form S-4 and the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from SLB or ChampionX using the sources indicated above.

