

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - An unexpected rebound in manufacturing activity in the U.S. forced markets to scale down Fed rate cut expectations, dampening overall market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures indicate mild losses. Major European benchmarks however touched record highs amidst an easing in inflation in the region that renewed hopes of a faster easing by the ECB. Asian shares finished trading on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index is hovering close to the five-month high. Bond yields mostly spiked, while the U.S. ten-year bond yield touched a 5-week high. Crude oil prices surged amidst escalating geopolitical tensions and supply threats. Gold jumped on safe-haven demand. Cryptocurrencies plunged.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,418.60, down 0.37% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,231.30, down 0.24% Germany's DAX at 18,473.55, down 0.17% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,981.34, up 0.36% France's CAC 40 at 8,209.31, up 0.04% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,095.95, down 0.20% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,866.50, up 0.06% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,887.90, down 0.11% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,074.96, down 0.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,931.52, up 2.36%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0743, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.2565, up 0.12% USD/JPY at 151.70, up 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.6506, up 0.28% USD/CAD at 1.3563, down 0.05% Dollar Index at 104.95, down 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.350%, up 0.51% Germany at 2.3915%, up 4.34% France at 2.899%, up 3.50% U.K. at 4.0940%, up 4.01% Japan at 0.740%, down 0.67%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $88.99, up 1.80%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $85.36, up 1.97%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,280.85, up 1.05%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,246.88, down 4.5% Ethereum at $3,342.70, down 5.4% BNB at $561.67, down 3.61% Solana at $182.44, down 6.58% XRP at $0.5904, down 2.98%.



