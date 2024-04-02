Ascension Advisory Expands European Operations With New Madrid Office, Strengthening Global Real Estate Sale and Leaseback Services

Mathew Wainwright joins as Director, European Sales, to further expansion across the continent.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Ascension Advisory, a leader in real estate sale and leasebacks for private equity firms and business owners, announces the opening of its new office in Madrid, Spain. This follows the successful opening of the London office last year, further strengthening Ascension's footprint in Europe. Mat Wainwright joins the team as Director, European Sales, tasked with enhancing the company's activity across the European continent and facilitating coordination between the Madrid and London hubs.

Ascension Advisory helps private equity firms and business owners convert their corporate-owned real estate assets into flexible, non-dilutive capital through sale and leaseback transactions. The team, with backgrounds in private equity, investment banking, management consulting, and real estate investing, is skilled in structuring complex sale and leaseback deals across all real estate asset types.

The Madrid office represents Ascension's commitment to providing European clients with direct access to its specialized services. Mat Wainwright's appointment as Director, European Sales is strategic to Ascension's growth strategy and long-term vision of bringing the sale and leaseback strategy into the mainstream across the European region. The Madrid office will help ensure that Ascension's global client base can benefit from comprehensive and creative corporate finance solutions.

"Our growth into Madrid and the integration of Mat Wainwright into our team are critical steps in ensuring broader access to our innovative real estate capital solutions for clients all throughout Europe," said Chelsea Mandel, Founder and Managing Director of Ascension Advisory. "Our office in Madrid, complemented by our London presence, enables us to serve our European clients more effectively, leveraging our sale and leaseback expertise to support their strategic objectives."

The addition of the Madrid office allows for closer engagement with clients in Europe, providing personalized advisory services. "We're excited to introduce more European businesses to the many benefits of the sale and leaseback strategy. With Mat's background in private equity and experience working directly with business owners, we're confident that he will be a tremendous addition to the team and a positive resource for our clients," added Mandel.

Contact Information

Sam Jacobs

Chief Marketing Officer

sam@ascensionadvisory.com

(416) 676-0121

Mathew Wainwright

Director, European Sales

mathew@ascensionadvisory.com

SOURCE: Ascension Advisory

