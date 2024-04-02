Westchester County Tourism & Film Supports Booming Beverage Scene With Launch of the New Westchester Craft Beverage Trail

Earn rewards, explore favorites and savor the best of Westchester's liquid craftsmanship

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Westchester County Tourism & Film has launched the Westchester Craft Beverage Trail, a unique experience that invites residents and visitors alike to discover the rich tapestry of craft beverages by local artisans across the County. Through a free, online passport (no app downloads required) users aged 21 and older can sip and savor their way across more than 23 distilleries, craft breweries and cideries, savoring their favorite sips while earning rewards for fun items reflecting Westchester's craft culture.

The lower Hudson Valley's diverse and vibrant craft beverage scene-just a "pint's pour away" from New York City-takes center stage with the Westchester Craft Beverage Trail, featuring an array of brews, hops, lagers, ciders and more, crafted right in Westchester County. Metro-North provides a safe and reliable transportation option, making it easy for participants to join the adventure without the hassle of driving. Along the trail, participants can earn points with each check-in at the featured merchants, using them to claim unique rewards like smartly designed caps and mugs. Participating spots include beloved Westchester staples like Broken Bow Brewery (Tuckahoe), Captain Lawrence Brewing Company (Elmsford) and Barrel House (Mt Kisco), Hardscrabble Cider (North Salem), River Outpost Brewing Company (Peekskill), Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company (White Plains) and plenty more.

Experience the Essence of Agritourism:

Hardscrabble Cider, a trail highlight, captures the essence of hand-crafted, farm-to-bottle excellence. Every step, from cultivating and harvesting apples to pressing, fermenting, and bottling, unfolds on-site. The cider is pressed from a blend of all 10 apple varieties grown on-site. Fermentation is meticulously monitored, and filtering takes place several times to create the cleanest, freshest taste possible. In the end, the cider is hand-bottled and capped, then batch-pasteurized to ensure stability, providing visitors with a true taste of Westchester's rich agricultural heritage. Hardscrabble Cider is one of many examples of the fruitful agriculture found in Westchester County.

"Hardscrabble Cider is ecstatic about the launch of the Westchester Craft Beverage Trail. We opened our doors in 2015 with the hopes that we would be a part of Westchester's growing craft beverage scene, but to see what it has become in that time is truly remarkable," said Anthony Sepe, Manager and Head Cider Maker of Hardscrabble Cider. "We abound with talented brewers and distillers who are putting their own unique stamps on the scene and believe that the Craft Beverage Trail will further bolster the movement and bring fresh faces to all craft producers involved."

How it Works:

Step 1 - Get the pass: The Westchester Craft Beverage Trail Passport is a free mobile-exclusive, web-based passport that brings together a carefully curated collection of participating businesses. These establishments, ranging from breweries to tap rooms, offer exclusive deals and discounts for passport holders.

Step 2 - Receive a text: Upon signing up, the passport is instantly delivered to someone's phone via text and email, requiring no app downloads. Users can easily save the pass to their phone's home screen for easy access.

Step 3 - Redeem: When visiting a participating business, patrons will present their phone to a staff member to redeem available discounts. They should ensure their phone's location services are activated to check-in via GPS, earning points towards rewards.

Sign up and learn more about the Westchester Craft Beverage Trail here.

About Westchester County Tourism & Film

Westchester County Tourism & Film is Westchester County's official destination marketing organization. Its mission is to generate economic benefits by enhancing the image and promoting Westchester County as a premier business and leisure destination in the Hudson Valley region. Flanked by Long Island Sound and the Hudson River, Westchester is made up of big cities, small towns, villages, farms, and miles of natural beauty. The county is easily accessible by major interstate highways and parkways, its own regional airport, Amtrak and three commuter rail lines and is home to more than 40 hotels and conference centers. For information about visiting Westchester, visit www.visitwestchesterny.com, connect on Facebook (@westchestercountytourism), Instagram (@westchestercountytourismny) and Twitter (@westchestertour), or call 1-800-833-9282.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Julie Thomas / Jenna Bush

Mower

westchesterpr@mower.com

SOURCE: Westchester County Tourism & Film

View the original press release on accesswire.com