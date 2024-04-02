

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will travel to Baltimore on Friday to visit the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, meet with state and local officials, and get an on-the-ground look at federal response efforts.



Two bodies were recovered after a huge cargo ship hit the landmark bridge, causing its collapse. Four others are missing and presumed dead.



All the six construction workers were immigrants from Mexico and Central America.



The accident has blocked the traffic of ships through Baltimore ship channel.



As the Port of Baltimore remains closed, it is expected to affect the local economy, strain supply chains and delay deliveries along the US East Coast.



The White House said President Biden and his team are working with Baltimore Governor Wes Moore, the congressional delegation, Mayor Brandon Maurice Scott, and state and local officials 'to reopen the port, rebuild the bridge, and support the people of Baltimore.'



Through the unified command, the U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating a complex and highly coordinated effort to remove the wreckage, with resources from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the state of Maryland, and others.



Crane barges are on the scene, supporting the mission. In addition, the Chesapeake 1000, the largest heavy-lift crane barge on the East Coast, which is nearly 200 feet long and can lift 1,000 tons, arrived Thursday night. And on Saturday, the unified command successfully removed the first piece of wreckage.



On Sunday, Coast Guard Capt. David O'Connell, the federal on-scene coordinator for Key Bridge Response 2024, announced preparations for the establishment of a 'temporary alternate channel on the northeast side of the main channel in the vicinity of the Francis Scott Key Bridge for commercially essential vessels.'



A 400-ton lift capacity barge is on track to arrive early next week, according to the Pentagon.



An additional 12 crane and support vessels including tugs, survey, dive and crew boats are in the mobilization process and will arrive to Baltimore in the coming days. SUPSALV will manage the operation and use of all assets to provide centralized oversight of all salvage operations.



Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation had announced $60 million in 'quick release' Emergency Relief funds for the Maryland Department of Transportation.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken