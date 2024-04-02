

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment decreased notably to hit the lowest figure for the month of March since 2008, data from the labor ministry showed on Tuesday.



The number of unemployed fell by 33,405 from a month ago to 2.73 million. This was the lowest March level since 2008.



Unemployment in services decreased by 31,294 and by 2,055 in industry. Unemployment in agriculture was down 1,502 and by 333 in construction.



Data showed that unemployment among young people aged below 25 years decreased in the month of March by 2,748 people or 1.32 percent. Unemployment among youth totaled 205,007, the lowest figure for March.



