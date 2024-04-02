



Original-Research: PNE AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PNE AG

Company Name: PNE AG

ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 02.04.2024

Target price: 21,00 Euro

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change: 02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 22,00 auf EUR 21,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Im Jahr 2023 steigerte PNE das EBITDA gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 13% auf EUR39,9 Mio. und erreichte damit das obere Ende der Prognose (EUR30-40 Mio.). Das EBITDA übertraf unsere Prognose um 15%, was vor allem auf einen besser als erwarteten Beitrag des Segments Stromerzeugung zurückzuführen ist. PNE baute seine Projektpipeline im Jahresvergleich um 61% auf 19,1 GW aus und erweiterte sein Portfolio an eigenen Onshore-Windkraftanlagen um 51 MW auf 370 MW. In den nächsten 24 Monaten sollen Windparks mit einer Gesamtkapazität von 281 MW hinzukommen, die sich derzeit im Bau befinden. Damit wird das Portfolio voraussichtlich deutlich auf 651 MW erweitert. PNE strebt für 2024 ein EBITDA von EUR40 Mio. bis EUR50 Mio. an. Eine aktualisierte Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung führt zu einem Kursziel von EUR21 (vorher: EUR22). Die Hauptgründe für das niedrigere Kursziel sind niedrigere Margenannahmen im Servicegeschäft und eine höhere Nettoverschuldung im Segment Stromerzeugung. Angesichts der starken Projektpipeline und der steigenden Kapazität des Ökostromportfolios sehen wir PNE bei der Umsetzung ihrer Wachstumsstrategie 'Scale up 2.0' auf dem richtigen Weg und bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.





First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 22.00 to EUR 21.00.

Abstract:

In 2023, PNE increased EBITDA 13% y/y to EUR39.9m and reached the upper end of guidance (EUR30m - EUR40m). EBITDA topped our forecast by 15% due mainly to a better than expected contribution from the Electricity Generation segment. PNE expanded its project pipeline by 61% y/y to 19.1 GW and added 51 MW to its onshore wind own plant portfolio, which now has a capacity of 370 MW. Wind farms with a total capacity of 281 MW currently under construction should be added over the next 24 months. The portfolio thus looks set to expand significantly to 651 MW. PNE is guiding towards 2024 EBITDA of EUR40m - EUR50m. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields a EUR21 price target (previously: EUR22). The main reasons for the lower price target are lower margin assumptions in the service business and a higher net debt position in the Electricity Generation segment. Given the strong project pipeline and the rising green power portfolio capacity, we see PNE on track with its growth strategy 'Scale up 2.0' and reiterate our Buy recommendation.





