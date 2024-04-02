Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
02.04.2024 | 14:34
Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with 1X2 Network

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark has reached an agreement with the influential iGaming company 1X2 Network that will see their games added to NetBet Denmark's gaming library.

1X2 Network has received numerous awards - including the Game of the Year 2022 award - that recognise their abilities to offer their players the best games in the industry.

As a result of this exciting partnership, NetBet Denmark's players can now enjoy games including Megaways Jack, Bull Dozer, and Forge of the Gods. Each of these titles combines uniqueness with cutting edge technology - ensuring players are kept entertained.

NetBetDenmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "NetBet's commitment to fun and responsible gaming is fundamental to everything we do. 1X2 Network's track record shows they take these commitments equally seriously, which makes them ideal for a mutually beneficial relationship."

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from 1X2 Network by visiting the official NetBet Denmark website.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk
NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk



