

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



XTI Aerospace, Inc. (XTIA) is up over 77% at $3.65. Ashford Inc. (AINC) is up over 70% at $3.78. MSP Recovery, Inc. (LIFW) is up over 64% at $1.10. Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is up over 51% at $6.60. VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) is up over 16% at $11.12. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. Common Stock (ZPTA) is up over 15% at $6.60. SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) is up over 14% at $1.44. HWH International Inc. (HWH) is up over 14% at $1.08. Gaxos.ai Inc. (GXAI) is up over 13% at $6.85. Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is up over 12% at $2.19. Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) is up over 10% at $3.58. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is up over 6% at $11.12. Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) is up over 5% at $2.03.



In the Red



Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) is down over 75% at $3.24. Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) is down over 39% at $1.42. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV) is down over 33% at $8.45. Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is down over 28% at $2.76. PVH Corp. (PVH) is down over 22% at $108.70. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX) is down over 20% at $14.25. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) is down over 19% at $4.80. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is down over 18% at $1.14. Binah Capital Group, Inc. (BCG) is down over 13% at $8.98. Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is down over 13% at $1.18. CXApp Inc. (CXAI) is down over 12% at $5.39. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is down over 11% at $2.34. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (XLO) is down over 11% at $1.35. Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) is down over 8% at $1.35.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken