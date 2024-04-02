Seasoned industry vet joins C-suite to drive MDR leader's engineering excellence to new heights

Expel, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced the promotion of Cat Starkey to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Starkey was previously Expel's vice president of engineering, and joins the company's leadership team with a unique blend of experience in SaaS technology, software development, architecture, and infrastructure management-along with an obsession for positive customer outcomes-to shepherd Expel's engineering prowess to the next phase of company growth.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to spearhead Expel's engineering strategy and push the limits of MDR technology," said Starkey. "Our software is at the core of solutions that deliver some of the best outcomes in cybersecurity, but our people are the propelling force behind our engineering success. I feel incredibly grateful to be part of a leadership team that cares about delivering results through empowering and energizing the humans that drive it."

Starkey leads Expel's engineering function and is responsible for advancing the company's technical vision and executing its strategy, which are the foundation of Expel's industry-leading MDR services. She continuously challenges the status quo, and works to affect positive change for the good of her team and the technology it's engineering. Her background spans various workplace cultures, shaping her leadership style and determination to cultivate an atmosphere that allows her team to thrive.

"Cat has the distinct ability to pioneer innovation in ways that differentiate our offerings, while improving efficiencies that contribute to our financial success-giving Expel excellent engineering at scale," said Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder, Expel. "Her understanding of the cybersecurity landscape, coupled with the way she rallies her team and stakeholders to steer top-tier engineering innovations that benefit our customers, is a huge asset. I'm excited to welcome her to Expel's leadership team, and to witness all she's poised to accomplish."

Prior to Expel, Starkey was the director of engineering at ARMATURE Corporation, where she modernized the company's security and scalability, developed automation tools, and promoted a collaborative, creative culture. She also held software architect and engineering roles at Blackboard, Autodesk, and Computer Associates. Starkey holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Cornell University.

About Expel

Expel is the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands to expel their adversaries, minimize risk, and build security resilience. Expel's 24/7/365 coverage spans the widest breadth of attack surfaces, including cloud, with 100% transparency. We combine world-class security practitioners and our AI-driven platform, Expel Workbench, to ingest billions of events monthly and still achieve a 23-minute critical alert MTTR. Expel augments existing programs to help customers maximize their security investments and focus on building trust-with their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

