Second Front Systems Announces Partnership with Chainguard

Partnership further streamlines compliance pipelines with a registry of secure container images

WILMINGTON, Del., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on facilitating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Chainguard, a leading software supply chain security company. This partnership will provide 2F's customers with access to a custom registry of secure, minimal container images, accelerating their accreditation journey as they look to serve government end users.

The Chainguard-provided registry of container images will be available as part of 2F's Game Warden platform, allowing customers to seamlessly access and integrate these secure container images into their software. Chainguard Images, which have over 97% fewer vulnerabilities than those available on the current market, reduce the workload for engineering teams who have to mitigate hundreds of vulnerabilities per open-source image.

"As the leading source of safe open-source software, we pride ourselves on ensuring our images receive updates and patches at the speed demanded by the evolving threat landscape," said Dan Lorenc, Chainguard's CEO and Co-Founder. "We look forward to joining Second Front in its mission of delivering emerging technologies to the U.S. Government and its allies, by providing its customers access to our inventory of secure, minimal container images with far less vulnerabilities."

This first-of-its-kind partnership will bolster 2F's Game Warden platform, which delivers commercial SaaS technology to the government with built-in accreditation. The offering will eliminate the use of vulnerable images during onboarding and ensure a smoother accreditation process for 2F's customers.

"Chainguard shares our mission of accelerating the delivery of secure software, making it the ideal partner to provide our customers with the cleanest registry of images available in the market," said Tyler Sweatt, 2F's CEO. "By leveraging the registry, Second Front's customers can spend more time developing and deploying mission-critical solutions in compliance with industry standards."

On Wednesday, April 3, Tyler Sweatt and Dan Lorenc will host a 30-minute livestream to discuss the partnership and the value of delivering secure, best-in-class software solutions to the US Government and its allies at speed. Register here to join the conversation.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications in order to serve the national security mission. Leading software providers-ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups-and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/.

About Chainguard

Chainguard was founded by the industry's leading experts on open source software, supply chain security, and cloud-native development and is backed by Sequoia, Spark Capital, Amplify Partners, the Chainsmokers, and more. The team has worked together to build and deliver large-scale software products and enterprise services in high-growth environments like Google, Microsoft, and VMWare. Core to the Chainguard offering is Chainguard Images, a comprehensive collection of minimal, secure container base images which have 97.6% fewer vulnerabilities than industry alternatives. Chainguard is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in the financial services and technology sectors to cutting-edge startups and SBMs. Its customers include Canva, GitLab, GitGuardian, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Snowflake, and more. For more information, please visit: https://www.chainguard.dev/.

