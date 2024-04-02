ful Health: ful. Health Launches the ful. View Product to Guide Employers Toward Health Savings

DUBUQUE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / ful. Health, a platform that educates and empowers groups to spend less and save more on healthcare, announces their ful. View solution, which transforms health savings for traditional health plan groups through unmatched transparency resources. Aligning with ful. Health's greater mission, this product engages members with rewarding learning and health guidance.









Today, traditional healthcare plans burden individuals with exorbitant out-of-pocket expenses, but ful. View equips groups with the knowledge to navigate these costs and challenges with features including bite-sized healthcare quizzes, pricing transparency in coverage, discount pharmacy pricing, and 24/7 guidance on over 200 common healthcare scenarios. Now, members have the necessary information, vocabulary, and insight to stay proactive with their well-being and health finances.

ful. View also greatly benefits self-funded employer groups who face immense pressure to control their healthcare expenditures, a skyrocketing compensation expense for many businesses. By supporting more informed healthcare consumers and cultivating their ability to navigate our healthcare system efficiently, ful. View is a lifeline to lower plan utilization and growing year-to-year savings.

This product, designed for traditional plans, marks an expansion of ful. Health's commitment to enriching HDHP (High Deductible Health Plan) groups and their HSAs (Health Savings Accounts). Still, with recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation reporting that traditional health plan deductible increases are outpacing earnings and premiums by at least twofold, ful. Health affirms the urgent need of support for these groups.

"ful. View is not just a solution; it's a revolution in healthcare navigation," says Dr. Bernie Saks, Founder and CEO of ful. Health. "In a landscape where consumer medical debt surpassed $1 trillion last year, ful. View empowers individuals to make informed choices for more savvy healthcare shopping, thereby reducing healthcare costs and improving healthcare delivery."

The launch of ful. View marks a turning point for employers and access to affordable, accessible healthcare. As traditional coverage models evolve, ful. View delivers a future where members can become savvy healthcare consumers who have all of the tools they need to make their best personal choices for care.

