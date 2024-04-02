Newswire Earns 23 Badges in G2's Spring 2024 Report Including Best Usability

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, planning, and media technology, earned 23 badges in G2's Spring 2024 report.
G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, uses its community's knowledge to help others make informed software and service decisions for their business.
For nearly 20 years, Newswire has provided companies around the world with services to distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time. These industry-leading solutions include:
- Media Suite - Newswire bundled its most powerful media outreach products into one solution to give brands access to the most accurate Media Database, personalized Media Pitching, extensive Media Monitoring, and a Media Room to share their news.
- Press Release Distribution - Global distribution channels and industry-specific publications help companies share and amplify their news. With every press release purchase, customers gain complimentary access to AImee, Newswire's AI writing assistant who expertly writes or optimizes press release content.
- Press Release Optimizer - Companies can collaborate with Newswire's expert strategists through this full-service program to develop newsworthy press release content and gain earned media coverage.
"G2 badges, especially the 23 we earned in the Spring 2024 report are votes of confidence that motivate our team to continue to give our customers the best experience and results," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We're proud to have earned these badges and are excited to keep building on this momentum."
For G2's Spring 2024 report, Newswire proudly earned 23 badges including:
- Best Relationship - Mid-Market
- Users Most Likely To Recommend - Mid-Market
- Best Results - Mid-Market
- Leader - Mid-Market
- Best Usability - Mid-Market
- Easiest To Use - Mid-Market
- Leader - Spring
- Leader - Small Business
- Best Meets Requirements - Mid-Market
- Most Implementable - Mid-Market
- Easiest Setup - Mid-Market
- Most Implementable - Spring
- Easiest Admin - Mid-Market
- Most Implementable - Small Business
- High Performer - Enterprise
- Leader - EMEA
- High Performer - Mid-Market
- Momentum Leader - Spring
- Easiest To Do Business With - Small Business
- High Performer - Spring
- High Performer - Small Business
- Easiest Setup - Small Business
- Users Love Us
To learn more about Newswire's press release distribution services, visit newswire.com.
About Newswire
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.
Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.
To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.
Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct (NYSE American:ISDR), a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.
