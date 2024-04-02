Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.04.2024 | 15:14
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NextEvo Naturals Releases New CBD Cream With Highest CBD Concentration on the Market

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / NextEvo Naturals ("NextEvo" or the "Company"), a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, today announced the launch of a new maximum strength version of their popular CBD topical cream.

NextEvo Naturals Maximum Strength Revive + Restore Cream

NextEvo Naturals Maximum Strength Revive + Restore Cream



Maximum Strength Revive + Restore CBD Cream is a fast-absorbing recovery cream that features the highest CBD concentration available on the market, at 5%. It is designed to soothe localized aches and pains with a gentle cooling effect that deeply penetrates for focused relief after a workout or any time of day.

This non-greasy formula also incorporates shea butter to soften the skin along with Vitamin E which acts as an antioxidant to protect the skin from free radicals. Furthermore, all of NextEvo Naturals' CBD products are developed to the highest standards and thoroughly tested before they leave the manufacturing facility.

To purchase NextEvo's Maximum Strength Revive + Restore CBD Cream, please visit https://nextevo.com/products/maximum-strength-cbd-lotion-cream.

About NextEvo Naturals

NextEvo Naturals is a premium supplement brand that has found a new way to revolutionize the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and other nutritional compounds by creating formulations that increase the compound's potential benefits and consumer value. Led by medical professionals and former scientists from large reputable companies such as Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Schiff Nutrition, NextEvo Naturals aims to bridge the gap between the current low-quality CBD offerings on the market and the future of CBD supplements with proprietary technology and evidence-based data.

Stay up-to-date with NextEvo at https://nextevo.com as well as on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

NextEvo Naturals does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

Contact Information

Katie Hanna
Content Manager
khanna@nextevo.com
561-685-9613

Lindsey VanderMaas Sobrinski
Director of Ecommerce and Marketing
lsobrinski@nextevo.com
484-336-7013

SOURCE: NextEvo Naturals

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.