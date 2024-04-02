NextEvo Naturals Releases New CBD Cream With Highest CBD Concentration on the Market

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / NextEvo Naturals ("NextEvo" or the "Company"), a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, today announced the launch of a new maximum strength version of their popular CBD topical cream.





Maximum Strength Revive + Restore CBD Cream is a fast-absorbing recovery cream that features the highest CBD concentration available on the market, at 5%. It is designed to soothe localized aches and pains with a gentle cooling effect that deeply penetrates for focused relief after a workout or any time of day.

This non-greasy formula also incorporates shea butter to soften the skin along with Vitamin E which acts as an antioxidant to protect the skin from free radicals. Furthermore, all of NextEvo Naturals' CBD products are developed to the highest standards and thoroughly tested before they leave the manufacturing facility.

To purchase NextEvo's Maximum Strength Revive + Restore CBD Cream, please visit https://nextevo.com/products/maximum-strength-cbd-lotion-cream.

About NextEvo Naturals

NextEvo Naturals is a premium supplement brand that has found a new way to revolutionize the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and other nutritional compounds by creating formulations that increase the compound's potential benefits and consumer value. Led by medical professionals and former scientists from large reputable companies such as Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Schiff Nutrition, NextEvo Naturals aims to bridge the gap between the current low-quality CBD offerings on the market and the future of CBD supplements with proprietary technology and evidence-based data.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

NextEvo Naturals does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

