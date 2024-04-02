CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.: CYduct Diagnostics Announces Positive Study Results for Biomarker Combinations in the Assessment of Breast Cancer

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct", or the "Company"), a precision medicine-based women's health company focused on the development of breast cancer risk assessment and diagnostic tools, today announced positive results from its recent research on breast cancer biomarkers.

The pilot study, utilizing liquid biopsy samples, met its primary endpoint of measuring specific biomarker concentrations demonstrating a significant correlation to predict breast health, and a clinically meaningful improvement compared to measuring one biomarker alone. Overall data results are limited at this time, but a clear positive trend has been observed. Follow-up research will continue to further expand the accuracy and predictability of this breast health assessment platform.

"The study results showing a specific combination of biomarkers could represent a transformative medical advance for breast cancer risk assessment," said Jill Dietz, M.D., CYduct's chief medical officer. "We look forward to expanding our breast health products into the precision medicine risk assessment space and bringing this potentially game-changing new test option to women as quickly as possible."

The ability to detect early warning signals of breast cancer risk with precise "biomarkers," poses significant promise for the early assessment and detection of breast cancer. Theoretically, small tumors can be detected long before they are visible on imaging, which typically requires a tumor to be greater than 5mm in size to definitively identify the tumor.

Dom Gatto, CEO of CYduct Diagnostics stated: "Biomarkers that assess breast cancer, predict breast cancer outcomes and influence treatment choices will play a major role in the future management of breast cancer. CYduct's proposed combination of clinically established breast cancer biomarkers will foster the acceptance of precision medicine-based breast cancer risk assessment and screening programs by creating an individual risk profile, which is irrespective of breast density and interpretation."

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions.

