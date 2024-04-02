Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Visited Publishes Top 30 Most Visited Capitals Around the World

Find out which World Capitals made the Top 30 Most Visited List, as per the travel App, Visited.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Get inspired by the Visited App's Top 30 Most Visited World Wonders travel list, published by Arriving In High Heels Corp. The travel app, Visited has over 150 travel lists, where users can check off famous places and activities based on different travel categories. Users can see what percentage of the world, or the specific travel list they have been to, what percentage is still left from top 10 list or their own bucket-list. All places and travel experiences, that are marked as "want" gets added to their travel itinerary. The travel itinerary provides a list of countries ranked by number of places and experiences they want to have in those countries. Making it easy for users to figure out where to go to next.





Most Visited World Capitals





The top 10 most visited world capitals are all found in Europe and include:

Paris London Rome Amsterdam Vatican City Berlin Prague Vienna Brussels Budapest

"It is interesting to note that 23 out of 30 of the most visited capitals are in Europe, outside of Europe the following capitals made it to the top 30 list including: Washington D.C., Bangkok, Singapore, Tokyo, Cairo, Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur," said founder of Visited App, Anna Kayfitz.

About Visited Travel App

Visited is a travel app that allows users to keep track of all the countries, cities, states, places and experiences that they have had or been to or wish to go to in the future. Their travels can be visualized on a map, printed on a travel poster or displayed in numbers on personalized travel stats. Users can also get inspired by uncovering new places or experiences and adding them to their bucket lists. For those planning their next trip, the app will rank countries based on travel places they have added throughout the app. The travel app is available in 30 languages and is available on iOS or Android, and is free to download.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk and Visited, their most popular app.





