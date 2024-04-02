Vercara Taps PAN Communications to Amplify Brand Awareness and Drive Global Growth

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / PAN Communications , an integrated marketing and public relations agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands, today shares details of the firm's partnership with cybersecurity client Vercara .

After Vercara, a leading provider of cloud-based services that secure the online experience, rebranded from Neustar Security Services in 2023, the team approached PAN looking for aggressive public relations (PR) support, and were impressed with the creative, integrated approach the team put forward.

"From the very first conversation, it was a different experience," said Vercara chief marketing officer Alice Palmer . "The PAN team was engaged, proactive, knowledgeable about the security industry, and full of creative ideas to set the Vercara brand apart. PR and demand generation often operate in siloes, but PAN delivers an integrated approach that connects these efforts through a creative, connected story across our channels."

PAN brought a research-driven mindset to the early days of the partnership, using original research to tell a compelling brand story and validate the importance of online security. The team expanded on the initial content marketing and PR efforts to incorporate a broader slate of marketing services, including earned media and thought leadership, research, organic corporate and executive social media, and account-based marketing. In the first 90 days of partnership, PAN's strategic approach drove increases in rapid response opportunities, social impressions and engagements, and clickthrough rates via retargeting campaigns.

"Our success has always been anchored by strong partnerships," says PAN technology vice president Ariel Novak . "We can bring a lot to the table, but integrated marketing and PR is a two-way street, and the best work happens when we have a client like Vercara willing to share the insights that drive great decisions and strong campaigns. Transparency and trust are the cornerstones of this program and the reason we were able to drive results from day one."

