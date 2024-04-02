GivingData Unveils Gmail Integration for Grantee Relationship Management

Newest add-on enables grantmakers to seamlessly link emails to GivingData's Grantee Interactions.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / GivingData, a leading provider of grants management software (GMS) to family and private foundations, today announced the availability of its Google Gmail add-on to support seamless email integration with the company's SaaS grants management platform. The Gmail add-on is available for download by GivingData users in the Google Workspace Marketplace. It is among the first to support native Gmail integration with a grantee relationship management system in a GMS.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to bring this new feature to the philanthropic sector and fill a gap for the growing number of grantmakers that use Gmail," said Eric Jones, Senior Director of Product Management. "By tracking all relevant and time-sensitive communications with grantees, this integration provides funders with even greater insight into the history and nature of their grantee interactions across the entire grant lifecycle."

GivingData Interactions is one of the most widely used features in the GivingData product suite. It makes it easy for users to move their most important emails into GivingData and capture grantee touch points that any foundation staff may need for historical reference. The new Gmail extension enables users to synchronize emails with interaction records and continue email conversations from GivingData or Gmail. Emails can be associated with specific contacts, organizations, funding requests, and payment records. Any document attached to the emails is automatically downloaded to GivingData and linked to the corresponding interaction record.

