Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.: Copa Gorayeb 2024: Expanding New York's Premier Soccer Tournament

Gorayeb & Associates Elevates Community Spirit With the Citywide Expansion of Copa Gorayeb, Supporting Over 3,000 Athletes Across Five Boroughs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Gorayeb & Associates, a stalwart supporter of local sports and community engagement, is thrilled to announce the expansion of the annual Copa Gorayeb soccer tournament. What started in the Bronx has grown to encompass teams from Queens, Staten Island, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, marking a significant increase in the tournament's reach and impact on New York City's soccer community.





Copa Gorayeb Champions

Team members display medals and trophy, symbolizing victory and unity.





Since its inception in 2017, Copa Gorayeb has offered a no-cost competitive platform for local soccer teams, fostering not just athletic talent but also community bonds among players and fans alike. This year, the tournament boasts participation from 10 teams, representing a vibrant tapestry of nations, including Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, and the U.S. Each team, composed of 18 players, will vie for glory in 11 vs. 11 matches, starting May 5, 2024, with the final whistle set to blow on Aug. 8, 2024.

In a generous gesture that underscores the firm's commitment to supporting local sports, Gorayeb & Associates will provide all participating teams with uniforms. This act is part of a broader initiative by Christopher Gorayeb and his firm to nurture the sporting spirit within New York City's diverse communities. By sponsoring a range of soccer and baseball leagues for children and adults, such as Liga Sport HonduBronx and Liga Mexicana de Beisbol in NY, Gorayeb & Associates plays a pivotal role in the lives of over 3,000 athletes annually across the five boroughs.

These sponsorships cover all related costs, including uniforms, trophies, and prizes, allowing players to concentrate on their passion for the game. More importantly, they offer low-income Hispanic families the opportunity to engage in sports without financial burden, creating a safe and enriching environment for children to connect with their community.

Christopher J. Gorayeb expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "It is my sincere pleasure to provide support to New York's Hispanic community by sponsoring community events such as the Gorayeb Cup that provide a safe and fun environment for families to come together."

About Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.

Gorayeb & Associates, P.C., known as "Los Abogados del Pueblo," is a New York-based law firm specializing in representing victims of construction accidents. Beyond its legal expertise, the firm, founded by Christopher Gorayeb, is deeply committed to community service and advocacy. It supports numerous local sports leagues and community events aimed at fostering unity and promoting healthy lifestyles among New York's Hispanic communities.

Contact Information

Ian Jorge Miller

imiller@gorayeb.com

212-267-9222

SOURCE: Gorayeb & Associates

View the original press release on newswire.com.