ACCESSWIRE
02.04.2024 | 15:14
Atlantic City Electric: Push Is On To Open Power Grid to Intermittent Solar and Wind Projects

By Tom Johnson, Energy/Environment Writer

Originally published by Tom Johnson on NJ Spotlight News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / In a bid to fix a growing problem throttling solar development throughout the state, lawmakers are pushing to open the electric grid to absorb significantly more clean-energy projects.

Legislation cleared by a committee earlier this week is modeled after an initiative approved for Atlantic City Electric during its most recent rate case before utility regulators. Much of the utility's franchise territory in South Jersey is so constrained that most residential solar projects cannot hook into its distribution system.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of NJ Spotlight News

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Atlantic City Electric on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Atlantic City Electric
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/atlantic-city-electric
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Atlantic City Electric



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
