Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments

Alto announces the appointment of Scott Harrigan as President of Alto and Beth Bellon as Senior Vice President of Operations

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Alto , an alternative asset platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using both retirement and non-retirement funds, today announced the appointment of Scott Harrigan as President of Alto and Beth Bellon as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Harrigan was first hired in 2023 as CEO of Alto Securities, LLC a role he will continue in tandem with his new responsibilities as President of Alto Securities' parent company. Before joining Alto, he was the CEO of Securitize Markets, where he launched a leading capital raising platform and Alternative Trading System (ATS) in the digital asset security industry. His primary focus was providing investors access to alternative investments and providing issuers with an all-in-one digital solution to raise capital and offer shareholder liquidity. His initial exposure to private markets came from his time at Carta, where he was CEO of Carta Securities and head of the enterprise client segment. Harrigan also held executive roles at Merrill Lynch and Computershare.

With more than two decades of experience, Bellon brings her distinguished background in operational enablement for growing organizations to Alto. Her responsibilities have covered areas including sales management, technical business infrastructure management as well as sales, marketing and customer success operations. Most recently, she was Vice President of Operations at Panopto, Inc., where she helped to grow the company from pre-revenue to being a market leader. Bellon also provides start-up advisory services to underrepresented founders through Hatchet Ventures, a Seattle-based venture capital firm.

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of these two talented individuals," said Eric Satz , CEO and Founder of Alto. "With Scott now embracing a holistic approach to Alto's mission of democratizing access to alternatives and Beth's expertise in strategic operations, we are poised to accelerate growth and strengthen our position as a leader in the alternative assets sector. Their contributions will be vital in achieving Alto's lofty goals in 2024 and beyond."

The newly appointed executives will play a crucial role in driving Alto's growth and establishing its leadership in the alternative assets sector. Their expertise will support innovative business strategies, especially in Alto's Marketplace , where the company aims to strengthen partnerships with various alternative asset providers. This aligns with Alto's mission to increase access to alternative assets for everyone. With the alternative asset market experiencing unprecedented growth, global alternative assets under management (AUM) are expected to reach $24.5 trillion by the end of 2028 . These strategic leadership changes position Alto perfectly to not only expand its market footprint but also to seize upon the abundant and rapidly evolving business prospects that lie ahead.

###

About Alto

Alto's holistic alternatives investment platform empowers individual investors to diversify their portfolios by investing in alts while supporting issuers with a range of methods to raise capital that suit their unique needs. Offering Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs, Alto is unlocking $12.6T in investable retirement savings, giving investors more access to participate in alternative assets as new or repeat customers. Alto also provides issuers with access to a new funding source perfectly suited for long term investing. Alto includes Alto Solutions, Inc., an administrator of individual retirement accounts; Alto Securities, Alto Solutions' wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary; and Alto Capital, an exempt reporting advisor. Alto holds $1.3B in AUC, 30,000 self-directed IRA investors, over 2,000 issuers who have raised capital on the platform, maintains an industry standout 4.4 rating on TrustPilot and has seen success in VC fundraising rounds in a $17M Series A in April 2021 and a $40M Series B in December 2021. For more information, visit altoira.com .

Alto Contact

Sarah Weaver

Caliber Corporate Advisers

alto@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Alto Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com