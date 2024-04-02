ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Announces Regional Structuring

Regional Alignment Will Drive Efficiency and Further Enable Partner and Customer-Centric Transformation Plan

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced actions it is taking to enhance operations, speed decision-making and improve efficiencies by creating operating regions. The first two regions will be called West - North region and the West - South/South Pacific region.





ALKEME Announces Regional Structuring

Regional alignment will drive efficiency and further enable partner and customer-centric transformation plan.





ALKEME also announced leadership roles for each of these new regions. Steve Stansfield has been appointed President of the West - North region and Kevin Hardy has been appointed President of the West - South/South Pacific region. This geographic streamlining across the United States is expected to further help simplify ALKEME's structure and provide a more efficient model for supporting both customers and partners.

"These changes are a step forward in our overall transformation plan. The regional alignment will decrease layers and help us improve efficiency and enhance both our customer and partner experience," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "We are experiencing rapid growth, and it was necessary to begin this process quickly, I am excited to have both Kevin and Steve at the helm of our first two regions."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an everchanging insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste

Marketing

jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on newswire.com.