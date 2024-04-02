Lethal Performance Announces the Ultimate Mustang GT Giveaway for One Lucky Customer

The teamlethal Giveaway is Your Chance to Win a Fully Modded Mustang GT and $10,000 Cash

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Lethal Performance, the leading name in high-performance automotive parts and mods, is thrilled to announce a monumental giveaway that's sure to rev the engines of Mustang enthusiasts nationwide. In a display of appreciation for its loyal customer base, Lethal Performance is giving away a fully customized 2022 Carbonized Grey Mustang GT along with $10,000 cash to one fortunate winner. They also refused to let anyone take home a stock Mustang GT that anyone could buy off the lot; Lethal has loaded this ride with top-of-the-line performance parts and accessories from the aftermarket industry's top manufacturers.

Lethal Performance left no stone unturned in upgrading this iconic muscle car, partnering with RSA Race Solutions to build it from the ground up. They've included a suite of specialized Mustang GT performance mods from manufacturers like Kooks Headers, BMR Suspension, Driveshaft Shop, Cervinis, AWE Exhaust, Whipple Superchargers and more to supercharge its power, handling, aesthetics and overall driving performance.

How to Enter the Giveaway

Participation in the teamlethal Mustang giveaway couldn't be easier. Between March 1, 2024, and May 31, 2024, every dollar spent with Lethal Performance earns customers one entry into the giveaway, with a maximum limit of 10,000 entries per person. This means every merchandise and performance parts purchase, no matter how big or small, brings you closer to potentially owning a Mustang GT unlike any other on the road, plus an extra $10,000 in your pocket.

"Lethal Performance has always been about pushing the envelope, not just in terms of the performance parts we sell, but in how we engage with and give back to our community," said Jared Rosen (nicknamed the Mustang King), President of Lethal Performance. "We can't wait to see the look on the winner's face when they take home this absolute powerhouse."

About Lethal Performance

Lethal Performance, based in Wellington, FL, is the premier destination for those looking to enhance the performance of their vehicles with aftermarket performance parts. Specializing in parts for Ford Mustangs and other high-performance cars, Lethal Performance offers an extensive catalog of performance products designed to improve speed, power, aesthetics and efficiency. With a dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, Lethal Performance is your go-to source for all things high-performance.

Don't miss your chance to win the ultimate performance ride and cash prize.

For all media or sales inquiries, please contact Lethal Performance directly at (877) 253-8425 or (561) 753-8105.

