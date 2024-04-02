

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) announced the acquisition of the Great Lakes Reload or GLR property in Chicago, a transload and warehouse facility accessible by both rail and truck.



Through this purchase, Norfolk Southern and GLR operators aim to enhance customer access to new markets and improve connectivity within existing markets.



GLR will continue to operate the facility and provide support for Norfolk Southern.



The GLR site, covering 60 acres, includes outdoor rail capacity for 175 cars, a climate-controlled warehouse spanning 386,000 square feet equipped with 13 overhead cranes, 18 indoor rail spots, and indoor box car docks.



