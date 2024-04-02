DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GGOV LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Apr-2024 / 15:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 28-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.3584 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6591541 CODE: GGOV LN ISIN: LU1437016204 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1437016204 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GGOV LN Sequence No.: 313087 EQS News ID: 1871655

April 02, 2024 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)