ACCESSWIRE
02.04.2024 | 16:38
123 Leser
Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF's North Country, NH, Office Celebrates Six Months of Enhancing Healthcare Staffing

Proven Staffing Strategies Contribute to Improved Healthcare Services in Berlin, New Hampshire

BERLIN, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent to businesses, proudly announces the six-month anniversary of the NEXTAFF of North Country, New Hampshire, staffing franchise. The celebration marks half-a-year of significant contributions to the local North Country, New Hampshire, healthcare industry by reducing agency dependency, relieving staff stress, and improving patient care through quality healthcare staffing.

NEXTAFF of North Country

NEXTAFF of North Country
NEXTAFF of North Country office lobby in Berlin, New Hampshire.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone, which not only represents our growth but also our commitment to the healthcare community in the North Country area," said Brenda Fratus and David Heiden, owners of NEXTAFF of North Country. "Our efforts and dedication to improving the current healthcare landscape by providing quality talent in the North Country area are seeing tangible results, including extended contracts indicating trust and satisfaction among our clients and staff."

The company's commitment to providing quality employment opportunities remains a priority. Over the past six months, NEXTAFF of North Country has successfully placed local talent in rewarding positions both contract and direct hire in the healthcare arena. The company continues to prioritize matching talented candidates with its premier healthcare organizations to foster long-term success and elevate the quality of care.

NEXTAFF of North Country recognizes the importance of collaboration with local stakeholders here in Coos County and the state of New Hampshire. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the businesses, organizations, and the greater community who have graciously elected to partner with us," said Fratus. "Your unwavering support has been instrumental in advancing our vision of becoming the staffing partner and employer of choice in New Hampshire.

"As we look ahead, NEXTAFF of North Country is poised for continued growth and innovation. We remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled staffing solutions, fostering meaningful partnerships, and making a positive impact in Coos County and beyond. With your ongoing support, we are confident that we will achieve even greater success in the months and years to come."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

Contact Information

Jennifer Walker
Marketing Manager
pr@nextaff.com

SOURCE: NEXTAFF

