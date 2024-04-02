Mark Cohen of Cohen Financial Group Named the #1 Mortgage Broker in the U.S. by Prestigious Scotsman Guide

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Mark Cohen, a distinguished mortgage expert with a career spanning over 37 years, has once again earned recognition as the Top Mortgage Broker in the United States, according to the esteemed Scotsman Guide's annual rankings. Additionally, Cohen has earned recognition for executing the top dollar volume of any broker in the nation - closing $743 million in loans in 2023 alone.

Mark Cohen of Cohen Financial Group

Cohen's diligence, vast skill set, and deep expertise in the mortgage industry have culminated in his 11th consecutive year among the top 1% of the Scotsman Guide Rankings. These accolades demonstrate Cohen's unwavering commitment to excellence and his ability to execute day in and day out, no matter the market conditions.

In response to the news, Cohen expressed his gratitude. "Being recognized by the Scotsman Guide is a profound honor. This privilege is a reflection not just of my efforts but of the relentless dedication of my team and the trust that our clients place in Cohen Financial Group."

The Scotsman Guide rankings are widely considered to be the premier standard in the industry, providing the most comprehensive and authoritative ranking of mortgage professionals in the United States. Cohen's continued prominence in the upper echelon of this list attests to his persistent dedication to excellence, ethical approach to business, and trusted strategy to mortgage brokering.

In an era marked by economic fluctuations, Cohen has consistently guided his clients through uncertainty with strategic insights and firmly rooted-industry connections. Even amidst market turbulence, Cohen is able to keep his deal flow stable, only experiencing a 1% differential in annual loan volume between 2022 and 2023. His ability to tap into long-standing relationships with banks and investors affords him the capacity to reliably close loans when others cannot.

As the visionary founder and CEO of Cohen Financial Group, Mark Cohen has always led his team with a commitment to providing unparalleled service and custom-tailored loan solutions for every client. His firm excels across various mortgage services, including residential and commercial purchases, refinancing, and more. While Cohen is renowned for navigating high-value transactions in Southern California's luxury real estate market, he emphasizes a client-centric approach, valuing every customer's journey toward homeownership or investment.

Over his illustrious career, Cohen has originated over 30,000 loans totaling more than $16.4 billion in volume. Notably, he is also the only mortgage broker in the U.S. to average $1 billion in loan volume on an annual basis for the past 10 years - a testament to his expertise and passionate work ethic.

As the #1 Mortgage Broker in the United States, Mark Cohen and Cohen Financial Group are poised to extend their exceptional track record and continued dedication to their clients.

For more information on securing a mortgage or refinancing options, please visit cohenfinancialgroup.com.

Contact Information:

Mark Cohen

Founder and CEO

markcohen@cohenfinancialgroup.com

310.777.5401

SOURCE: Cohen Financial Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.