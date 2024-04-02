ScalePad adds Microsoft Surface PCs to its Assurance Service

Award-winning MSP asset management solution Lifecycle Manager now supports Microsoft Surface PC Workstation Assurance.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / ScalePad now supports Microsoft Surface PCs as part of its Workstation Assurance extended warranty service inside Lifecycle Manager. Coverage for Surface devices was in high demand by Partners and their customers.

"The ability to offer Workstation Assurance as a service for Microsoft Surface devices is a huge win for our Partners," said Dan Wensley, CEO of ScalePad. "The MSP community has asked us to add support for Surfaces - we've listened, and our team worked to make it happen. Adding coverage for Surface devices to Workstation Assurance provides our Partners with an additional multi-million dollar revenue opportunity and increased value to clients."

According to a Mordor Intelligence report (Surface Computing Market Insights, n.d.; 2024), the total Surface computing market is expected to grow from $81.94B in 2024 to an estimated $370.58B by 2029, with Microsoft as a key player in this space. As clients transition from traditional desktop workstations to mobile devices like Microsoft Surface PCs and pricier AI laptops, MSPs have sought ways to protect their clients' investments. Adding protection for Surface PCs to ScalePad's Workstation Assurance service closes a potential gap for MSPs and their clients.

ScalePad's Workstation Assurance product solves three challenges for MSPs: complete protection and replacement for client devices, streamlined in-app warranty procurement and service requests, and the opportunity to generate revenue beyond device replacement. Workstation Assurance includes accidental damage protection, and with the addition of Microsoft, it now protects devices from over a dozen different OEMs.

"Thousands of ScalePad partners use Lifecycle Manager to manage, protect and extend the service life of IT assets," stated Wensley. "Adding extended protection for Surface PCs to our Workstation Assurance service is just another way we help MSPs manage and mitigate risk for their clients by providing cost certainty, and extending the useful lifespan of these devices is the right choice for the environment too."

About ScalePad:

ScalePad provides MSPs of every size with the knowledge, technology, and community they need to deliver increased client value while navigating the continuously changing terrain of the IT landscape. With a suite of integrated products that automate and standardize MSP's operations, analyze and uncover new opportunities, and expand value to clients, ScalePad is equipping the MSP adventure.

ScalePad has received awards such as MSP Today's Product of the Year, G2's 2024 Fastest Growing Product, and 2024 Best IT Management Product. In 2023, it was named a Best Workplace in Canada by Great Place to Work. ScalePad is a privately held company serving over 12,000 MSPs across the globe. Learn more at scalepad.com.

