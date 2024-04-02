Creatively Focused Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist Across Four Key EdTech Categories

Education Technology Leader Earns Coveted Nominations in Innovation, Professional Development, and Experience; CEO, Elizabeth Orme, Recognized as Finalist for Most Influential Thought Leader in EdTech.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / a Minnesota-based educator-driven technology company, today announced that Creatively Focused was named a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in four categories: Best Emerging Technology Solution for Administrators, Best Education Professional Development Solution, Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech, and Most Influential Thought Leader in EdTech. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

Creatively Focused earned nominations in multiple EdTech categories, highlighting its innovative pedagogy-driven approach to educational solutions:

Best Emerging Technology Solution for Administrators : Recognizing organizations with innovative solutions designed to address administrative challenges and enhance operational efficiency in educational institutions.

: Recognizing organizations with innovative solutions designed to address administrative challenges and enhance operational efficiency in educational institutions. Best Education Professional Development Solution (New for 2024): Acknowledging leading solutions that support individuals in effectively performing their roles and provide valuable resources for continuous growth.

Acknowledging leading solutions that support individuals in effectively performing their roles and provide valuable resources for continuous growth. Best Customer Experience in EdTech : Highlighting outstanding tools, platforms, or services that facilitate effective adoption with superior customer service and support for educators.

: Highlighting outstanding tools, platforms, or services that facilitate effective adoption with superior customer service and support for educators. Most Influential Thought Leader in EdTech ( Elizabeth Orme ): Acknowledging leadership that empowers and inspires the education industry through exceptional strategy, influence, expertise, critical thinking, and business excellence.

The SIIA CODiE Awards , organized by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), stand as the software and information industries' premier awards program. They are the industry's sole peer-recognized awards, with finalists chosen by industry experts. These finalists showcase the most impactful initiatives from software, content, media, financial information, and educational technology companies.

"The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who industry experts have identified as being at the forefront of innovation," said SIIA President Christopher Mohr. "These Finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition."

Creatively Focused is dedicated to enhancing educational experiences, particularly in special education, through its innovative platform, axis3. Designed to automate workflows and bolster training, education, and professional development for special education teams, axis3 is a web-based solution that empowers educators to streamline district resources, access targeted skill training, and manage paperwork efficiently. By alleviating administrative burdens and reducing feelings of burnout, axis3 equips district administrators, teachers, and paraprofessionals with the necessary support to effectively meet the needs of the special education students they serve.

"We are immensely honored by the CODiE award recognition from our esteemed peers in the educational technology industry," said Elizabeth Orme, founder and CEO of Creatively Focused. "This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to pioneering new frontiers in special education. Our mission is not just about providing tools; it's about being a steadfast partner to special educators and their districts. Together, we're shaping the future of education by empowering educators in ways that not only alleviate the demands of their day but also reignite their passion for teaching."

CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations on May 21, 2024, at 1pm EST. Click here for a complete list of finalists

To learn more about Creatively Focused, visit: https://creativelyfocused.net/ .

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/codie/ .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

ABOUT CREATIVELY FOCUSED

Creatively Focused is an educator-driven technology company that automates workflows and increases training, education, and professional development for special education teams. Through axis3, its human-centered SaaS platform, along with personalized services and a curated resource library, Creatively Focused works with school districts to empower teachers, paraprofessionals, and administrators to regain valuable time and cultivate connections in a vibrant professional community. Whether it's advancing skills through courses or accessing immediate guidance for on-demand support, this approach strengthens the resilience of special educators and administrators with the essential support required to stay dedicated to their chosen career path and allocate more time to their core focus - the student. Where Heart Meets Mind at www.creativelyfocused.net

