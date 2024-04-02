General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. , Subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker Has Signed a Distribution Agreement with SkyScout Ai Innovations Inc. for all of Canada

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / The MFB Value-Add Wildfire Risk Reduction Team has been in discussions with SkyScout Ai Innovations in Vancouver, Canada for the last several months, and MFB is ready to join forces with SkyScout to bring CitroTech to Canada, a region that is desperately in need of the safest fire retardant chemistry in the world. This business alliance will augment MFB's growth and market penetration.

SkyScout Ai Innovations Inc. has a vertically integrated technology platform which uses satellites and drones to detect hotspots and early inception fires, and it offers a new way of detecting and responding to wildfires. These new and better early fire elimination techniques are what MFB is excited to be a part of, because they increase firefighter safety for those on the frontlines, and they also increase firefighting efficacy.

The 2023 Canadian wildfire season was the worst in recorded history for that nation. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC) more than 6,600 fires burned a total area of more than 45 million acres, which is over six times their 10 year average. Many in the U.S. watched and saw how those wildfires caused unhealthy air as far south as New York City, and the Canadian wildfire smoke created unhealthy air across the northern tier of the United States. News reports stated that over 70 million people were subjected to unhealthy air quality. Just last week, Science News said exposure to rising levels of wildfire smoke could lead to more than 10,000 additional deaths each year in the U.S. by the year 2050. This could make deaths due to wildfire smoke the costliest consequence of climate change for the country, accounting for nearly as much economic damage as all other climate-related impacts combined.

Canada is currently forecasting another challenging wildfire season for most of the country, and MFB is committed to supporting, on a technical level from coast to coast, with product demonstrations and product knowledge seminars.

On another front, there is ever-worsening news about the U.S. Fire Insurance Crisis that is now beginning to impact the Canadian markets. With the combined efforts of MFB and SkyScout Ai, there is the potential for a real, positive impact on the insurance crisis as well as on air quality. Accordingly, this business alliance between MFB and SkyScoutAi is something that both the U.S. Government and the Canadian Government should support.

The Canadian Property Owners will get the benefit of the MFB's Wildfire Defense Systems through SkyScoutAi's Contractor customers. MFB's WFD System adds the "airbag approach" with remote activation of CitroTech Sprinkler Systems. This type of WFD will reduce the risk of loss better than ever before. Furthermore, it is now supported by the AIA and the U.S. GreenBuild Council, and it is taught on the AEC Daily (CES) platform.

The fact that Mighty Fire Breaker's MFB-31-CitroTech is certified by the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Program should help expedite MFB's current effort to become qualified and listed in the CEPA, which is the Canadian Environmental Protection Act Registry. The CEPA provides for assessment of new and existing chemical substances. The CEPA program should support MFB's vision and efforts to reduce the risk from wildfires to humans and to the environment.

