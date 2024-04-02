Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

02 April 2024

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

During the month of March 2024, Fidelity Asian Values PLC repurchased 293,627 ordinary shares into Treasury. No ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 31 March 2024, Fidelity Asian Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 75,580,889 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 4,211,458 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Asian Values PLC is 71,369,431.

The above figure (71,369,431) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Asian Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

02079614240