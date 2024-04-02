Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02
[02.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.04.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|11,138,452.00
|USD
|0
|75,429,546.64
|6.772
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.04.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,413,070.00
|EUR
|0
|19,711,437.00
|5.7753
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.04.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|0
|1,184,688.18
|9.1003
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.04.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|671,595.00
|GBP
|0
|5,252,938.25
|7.8216