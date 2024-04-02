Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Voting Rights and Share Capital
The following shares were in issue at close of business on 28 March 2024:
- 66,570,613 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 40,026,118 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;
- 25,546,911 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,930,122 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;
- 4,009,751 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and
- 1,317,292 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,393,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.
The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:
V = A / B
Where
V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;
A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and
B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).
The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.
Applying the NAV per share as at 28 March 2024 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:
Shares in issue
NAV applied
Voting Rights
UK Equity Shares
66,570,613
196.78p
130,997,652
Global Equity Income Shares
25,546,911
313.06p
79,977,159
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares
4,009,751
160.12p
6,420,413
Managed Liquidity Shares
1,317,292
113.11p
1,489,988
Total
218,885,212
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
2 April 2024
Contact:
James Poole
Senior Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
020 7543 3559