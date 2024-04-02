Vesuvius Plc - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

2 April 2024

Annual Report and Accounts 31 December 2023

In accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.1 and 9.6.3 and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DTR) 6.3.5R, Vesuvius plc announces that the following documents, in unedited full text, have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the 'Annual Report');

Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting ('2024 AGM Notice'); and

Proxy Form for the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

These documents should be available for inspection within two working days at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The documents are also being made available today, to shareholders, and the Annual Report and the 2024 AGM Notice are therefore available to view on Vesuvius' website at:

https://report2023.vesuvius.com

and at

https://www.vesuvius.com/en/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder--meetings.html

The Annual Report has been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the TD ESEF Regulation and can be accessed within two working days at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

It is also available on our website www.vesuvius.com

2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ on Wednesday 15 May 2024 at 11.00am. Shareholders who are unable to attend the AGM in person are invited to join a webinar of the proceedings of the AGM. Details of how to access the webinar will be available on the Company's website: www.vesuvius.com, on the day of the meeting. Shareholders may submit questions about the business of the AGM in advance of the Meeting to the Company Secretary at: Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE, England or by e-mail (for this purpose only) to: shareholder.information@vesuvius.com .

Additional information

A condensed set of the Company's financial statements and information about the 2023 financial year was included in the results announcement released on Thursday 29 February 2024 at 7.00am. The preliminary results announcement can be found on our website: www.vesuvius.com

Enquiries:

Henry Knowles, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7822 0000 Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02