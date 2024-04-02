The BWB Awards at Biotech Week Boston Return for a Celebratory Gala September 23rd, 2024

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / The BWB Awards at Biotech Week Boston returns for a night of dinner, drinks, entertainment, and the recognition of the top individuals, companies, and organizations in the life sciences community. Since 2018, the Awards at the Biotech Week Boston festival have been bringing together the faces and names that make the Boston community the beating heart of the biotech world. Join 200+ leaders across the entire life science spectrum at the BWB Awards 2024.

About the BWB Awards: Nominations are now open to honor what makes the life sciences ecosystem vibrant and innovative. Submit by Friday April 26th. Nomination categories include:

START-UP OF THE YEAR - The Start-up of the Year award recognizes a burgeoning company that has blossomed into an industry leader through growth and innovation. Sponsored by Stratacuity.

DE&I INITIATIVE - The DE&I Initiative award recognizes an organization or group that has advanced diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace by championing the perspectives and contributions of employees representing marginalized groups.

BIOTECH INNOVATION? - The Biotech Innovation award recognizes a company or organization that has conceived a new or advancing biopharmaceutical product, manufacturing process or ground-breaking technology that yielded significant results.

DEAL OF THE YEAR - The Deal of the Year award recognizes the companies and individuals involved in forming a transformative business partnership, such as a major drug-licensing agreement or a successful merger/acquisition deal between companies.

TALENT ACCELERATION - The Talent Acceleration award recognizes an organization that has shown exceptional aptitude for training workers to develop the skills they need to thrive in the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry.

SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVE - The Sustainability Initiative award recognizes the company that best embodies the spirit of sustainability through a conscious effort to improve its environmental impact through policy, training, and innovation.

CLINICAL ADVANCE OF THE YEAR - The Clinical Advance of the Year award recognizes an emerging drug that has passed through clinical trials and is expected to have a ground-breaking impact on healthcare in the years to come.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - The Lifetime Achievement award recognizes an exceptional individual who has served the industry beyond the call of duty throughout a distinguished career.

BOSTON HIGHLIGHT - The Boston Highlight award recognizes a standout life-sciences organization or person based in the Boston area that has made a significant contribution to the biopharmaceutical industry over the past year.

TRANSFORMATIONAL THERAPY - The Transformational Therapy award recognizes innovation in the discovery, development, delivery, and/or market accessibility of an advanced-therapy drug product that is designed to treat rare diseases with currently unmet medical needs.

This year's impressive list of judges who will be part of the selection process for the awards include:

Sarah Odeh, President & Board Chair, Women in Bio

Carla Reimold, Vice President of Industry Strategy and Investments at Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

Harun Asad, Senior. Director Sustainability at Genentech

Devyn Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Arbor Biotechnologies

Kendalle Burlin O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer & President at MassBio

Janis Little, Vice President, Global R&D Quality at Moderna

Marian Nakada, Vice President, Venture Investments at Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Azurii Collier, Director, Portfolio Innovation at Abbvie

Shashi Murthy, Chief Technical Officer & Co-Founder at Nanite Inc.

And 25+ other prestigious judges!

We're Pleased To Announced The 2024 Awards Host...Chaunté Lowe!

Chaunté Lowe is the story of determination, perseverance and strength. Not only is Lowe a mother of 3, a wife and a finance professional; she is also a professional athlete, an American Record Holder, a 4-time Olympian, a 3-Time World Championship medalist, 12 times US National Champion and triple-negative breast cancer survivor. Read her full story on the awards website.

"We are delighted to once again have the opportunity to celebrate the amazing achievements of the Biotechnology Community in Boston. There are so many people and so much progress to be recognized and acknowledged and we are honored to have the support of these highly respected individuals to judge and present the awards." - Louisa Maitland, Biotech Week Boston Festival Director

About Biotech Week Boston (BWB): BWB is dedicated to accelerating the business of biotechnology through new ideas, science, technology and partnerships to make a positive impact on patient health. It is a festival of leading events spanning the drug development value chain, giving you access to the most inventive scientific minds and business leaders in Boston and around the world.? You'll meet thought-leaders and potential partners from discovery, financing, manufacturing, clinical trials, who can help drive you closer to success. It's an unparalleled opportunity to meet and do business with those who are shaping our industry's future, from researchers and investors, to CEOs and founders.?

Official Charity Partner

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).The IDD community that Best Buddies serves includes, but is not limited to, people with Down syndrome, autism, Fragile X, Williams syndrome, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury and other undiagnosed disabilities. Best Buddies is the world's largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Our programs empower the special abilities of people with IDD by helping them form meaningful friendships with their peers, secure successful jobs, live independently, improve public speaking, self-advocacy and communication skills, and feel valued by society.

About Informa PLC's leading brands connect people with knowledge, helping businesses and professionals in dozens of specialist markets to learn more, know more and do more. Informa works in two main markets: in Academic Markets, where we serve and support researchers and institutions worldwide, and in Business-to-Business Markets, where we champion businesses and professionals working in a number of different sectors.

Following the in- success of last year's awards. We are thrilled to highlight the most impactful accomplishments throughout the life sciences industry. Be sure to secure your seat or table. We hope to see you there!

For more information or to register for the event, view our website.

Media Contact: Carter Anderson | Carter.Anderson@informa.com

SOURCE: BWB Awards

View the original press release on accesswire.com