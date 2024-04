SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

The unaudited net asset value per share of the following Investment Trust at the close of business on 28 March 2024 was as follows:-

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc 96.59p

In accordance with AIC guidance, this asset value and all future asset values use closing BID prices and is on a cum income basis.