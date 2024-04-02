Glidewell Unveils New Glidewell HT Implant System

Leading dental manufacturer rebrands its popular Hahn Tapered Implant System with $99 everyday price

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Glidewell announced today a rebrand of its flagship Hahn Tapered Implant System, now known as the Glidewell HT Implant System.





Introducing the Glidewell HT Implant System





Developed in partnership with renowned implant pioneer Dr. Jack Hahn - creator of the NobelReplace® implant - the original Hahn Tapered Implant System has been adopted by thousands of doctors due to its simplified surgical protocol, 99.2% success rate and competitive price point.

The Glidewell HT Implant System will retain the same proven design features that have made the Hahn Tapered Implant System such a reliable solution. The rebrand is intended to embrace Glidewell's longstanding reputation as an industry leader that provides clinicians with unrivaled restorative experience and clinical support.

Glidewell HT Implants are manufactured using high-strength titanium alloy at Glidewell's headquarters in Irvine, California. The implants feature a machined collar for crestal bone and soft-tissue preservation, as well as an aggressive thread design for high primary stability in all bone types. The implant system encompasses a range of surgical instruments and prosthetic components that facilitate placement and restoration in a wide array of indications.

Key to the rebrand will be the system's affordability, made possible by the vertical integration of Glidewell's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities alongside its high-tech laboratory operation.

"A big reason Dr. Hahn and I teamed up was our shared philosophy of making quality implant treatment available to more patients, as well as more profitable for implant practices," said Jim Glidewell, founder and president of Glidewell.

Glidewell HT Implants will be priced at only $99, constituting even greater cost savings than their Hahn predecessor when compared to other premium implant systems. Additionally, doctors who send their cases to Glidewell's lab receive a 20% discount off the price of their Glidewell HT Implant restorations.

"The days in which dentists reasonably paid hundreds of dollars for an implant are over," Mr. Glidewell added. "With the Glidewell HT Implant System, we aim to free practices from the burden of overpriced implants through everyday surgical and restorative cost savings."

For more information about the Glidewell HT Implant System, visit glidewell.com for a comprehensive look at product features and lab services. To purchase or browse implants and related system components, visit glidewelldirect.com or call 888-944-7874 to speak with a product expert.

